Britney Spears’ Divorce at Risk of Being Dismissed After Ex Sam Asghari Blows Off Court Hearing

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari seemed to have a happily ever after ending, but that changed in 2023 when they announced their divorce over the summer.

via: Radar Online

Spears’ estranged husband Sam Asghari was a no-show in court this week — putting their divorce at risk of being thrown out.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court scheduled a November 15 hearing to discuss the case being at a standstill.

In October, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over the case warned Sam that if he didn’t take the proper steps, including serving Britney with the legal paperwork, the divorce would be dismissed.

Earlier this week, the hearing went down but Sam didn’t show. The court minutes read, “Petitioner failed to appear. Matter is placed off the calendar.”

The judge didn’t reveal if he plans to give Sam additional time.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sam filed for divorce from Britney in August.

In his petition, he listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023. The couple got hitched on June 9, 2022.

Sources revealed Britney and Sam signed an “ironclad” prenuptial agreement that protected the pop star’s fortune. An insider said the actor will likely be paid a lump sum but is not entitled to support.

Per the prenup, Sam walked away with any cars in his possession along with any gifts given to him over the 7-year relationship.

In her new memoir, Britney praised Sam for being there for her during tough times with her family.

She said she was “instantly smitten” after meeting Sam on a music video set in 2016.

Britney explained, “We couldn’t keep our hands off each other.” In addition, she called him a “gift from god.”

Sam spoke out about the shoutout. He said he was “proud” of his estranged wife.

“I hope she takes over the world,” he added.

Britney and Sam have not been seen together since their split earlier this year.

After Sam filed his petition, Britney took to Instagram to express herself.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” Britney said. “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!”