Britney Spears Calls Out Sister Jamie Lynn & Haters Who Don't Like Her Dancing in Her Living Room: 'This Conservatorship Killed My Dreams'

Britney Spears isn’t holding back now that she has a new attorney.

In a scathing new Instagram post, Britney called out her sister Jamie Lynn AND her father, saying she refuses to perform or do anything as long as her dad has control over her career.

via Page Six:

The “Toxic” singer slammed people who leave comments on videos of herself doing dance routines in her home that she often posts on her Instagram account.

She insisted that she won’t be performing live again as long as her dad continues to rule over her.

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think ?????? ?!!!! I’ve done that for the past 13 years,” she wrote in the scathing missive on Saturday night.

“…No I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit !!!!” she continued.

She also wrote about sister Jamie Lynn Spears: “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!.”

“My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!,” the post read. “This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!!”

She added: “I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past … I’m way past all that and have been for a long time !!!! And for women who say it’s weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales … go f–k yourself ?? !!!!!

“I’m gonna go read a mother f–king fairy tale now !!!! Psss if you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards … go read a f–king book ? !!!!!”

The post comes a day after she griped about those who failed to support her publicly in the past — but are rushing to do so now that the “Free Britney” movement is popular.

As soon as Britney’s free from her father’s control, we’re going to need her to sit down with Oprah Winfrey and tell us EVERYTHING.