Britney Spears Blasts Jamie Lynn for Crying on Podcast, Says She Should've Slapped Her AND Their Mom: ‘I Had to Be Strong’ [Photo]

As Jamie Lynn Spears continues to promote her memoir, Britney Spears continues to push back on social media.

via Page Six:

“I didn’t get to cry ? …,” the pop icon, 39, wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “I had to be strong … TOO STRONG ?? !!!”

The post was a response to Jamie Lynn’s emotional interview on “Call Her Daddy” earlier on Tuesday, in which the “Zoey 101” alum, 30, told host Alex Cooper that she felt at times her feelings didn’t matter because of who her sister is.

“It doesn’t matter who your sister is or who your family member is or whatever your relationship is with, if something has caused you pain or this is your experience, nothing should diminish your experience,” Jamie Lynn said.

Beginning to break down, she added, “It’s, like, my whole life, I kind of felt like I didn’t matter … so it’s, like, I just wish that mattered.”

Britney — referencing some of the alleged abuse experienced while under her 13-year conservatorship — also told her younger sister, “Try eating alone for 4 months morning ?? … noon ? … and night ? Jamie Lynn.”

“I asked myself every day ‘DOES ANYBODY CARE ??? WTF ??? DO I MATTER ???,’ the “Stronger” singer added. “I would honestly be very interested to see your pretty face in the setting I was forced to be in and asking yourself ‘DO I MATTER ???.’”

Britney then reassured Jamie Lynn, “So yes … YOU DO MATTER and don’t you ever think for one f–king second you don’t.”

A rep for Jamie Lynn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Spears sisters have been publicly sparring for weeks as Jamie Lynn promotes her new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.”

Following the “Sweet Magnolia” star’s first interview on “Good Morning America,” Britney called her “scum,” and tweeted, “My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and [tried] to make me look like the crazy one.”

Jamie Lynn then begged to end their public feud on social media, writing, “I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform.”

However, the former child star continued to promote her book with her appearance on “Call Her Daddy,” seemingly contradicting what she asked of her big sister.

In a quickly-deleted post, Britney took a much angrier tone with Jamie as well as their mother, Lynne Spears, saying that she should’ve slapped them both. See her post below.