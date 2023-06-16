Brielle Biermann Warns Against Getting 'Overfilled' Lips

Brielle Biermann wants you to do as she says, not as she did.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to warn her 1.6 million followers not to get their lips “overfilled.”

via Page Six:

In the photo, which was posted on Instagram Friday, Biermann compared a photo of her lips before and after she had some of the filler dissolved.

“Bit of a personal post ? All I’m gonna say is if you start to get lip filler… Go to someone who will tell you no ?????,” the 26-year-old wrote.

“At that time in my life (on the left) I had too many chefs in the kitchen… I went to too many injectors, none of which would tell me no!” she continued. “I would be injected, get used to the new size of my lips, and then think I needed more ?.”

“I still love some filler but listen to someone who went through it… Do not get overfilled! ?.”

She also shared a video of herself flipping through some old photos of her “god awful” lips on her Instagram Story.

“What was going on here you guys?” she asked. “Where were my friends? They were non-existent. Nobody was telling me that this was insane.”

“I swear I was at the doctor’s office like every week,” she added.

However, many of her followers took to her comments section claiming they “tried to tell [her]” to stop getting more work done.

“We called you every name under the sun….to get you to stop,” one follower wrote. “What do you mean, you wish someone would of [sic] told you no. Don’t blame anyone but yourself.”

“the whole internet told you no,” another added, while a third chimed in, “My girl, I love you, but everyone told you no. ??.”

Although Biermann has admitted to having her lips done, the former reality TV has denied getting any other plastic surgery.

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2021, Biermann simply chalked up her ever-changing look to her age.

Well, at least she knows now — right?