Brie Larson Doesn’t Appear To Know If She’s Playing Captain Marvel Again (After ‘The Marvels,’ That Is): ‘Does Anyone Want Me To Do It Again?’ [Video]

The MCU is in a bit of an awkward position right now. Half of the original Avengers gang are gone. Phase Four is about to end. They have a gang plan through 2025 (through Phase Six), but it’s not entirely clear who’s doing what. Back in June, Elizabeth Olsen even revealed she has no idea when or if she’ll play Scarlet Witch again. Add Brie Larson to the list of Marvel actors who feel in the dark.

via: EW

The Oscar winner gave a sarcastic response that alluded to the intense fan backlash aimed towards her Carol Danvers when asked about her Captain Marvel future at D23 Expo on Saturday. “How long will you play Captain Marvel?” Variety asked Larson, prompting a wry response: “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?”

Before the studio’s first female-led superhero film arrived in theaters in 2019, Captain Marvel received flak from some Marvel fans, with criticisms ranging from everything between Larson’s lack of smiling in the trailer (yes, really) and press comments perceived as sexist towards men. (The actress has long been vocal about Hollywood and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s lack of diversity, calling for a more inclusive Captain Marvel press tour and noting her press days “appeared to be overwhelmingly white male.”)

Trolls flooded the film’s Rotten Tomatoes page with negative reviews, decrying Larson’s recent comments and declaring that the actress has made it clear that men are not welcome. Larson addressed the backlash in 2019. “I don’t have time for it, you know?” she told Variety. “The things that I have extra time to really look at are, like: Am I eating healthy food? Am I drinking water? Am I meditating? Have I called my mom today?”

“I have genuinely never needed to look at the internet to explain to me who I am,” she added. “I’m extremely committed to that in my day-to-day life.”

At D23, Larson presented a first look at her upcoming film The Marvels alongside costars Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris. Nia DaCosta directs the sequel to Captain Marvel and tie-in to Ms. Marvel, set to feature Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau. “It was really nice to have a team,” she told the audience. “I had a team!”

