‘Bridgerton’ Star Ruby Barker ‘Happy to Be Alive’ After Hospitalization [Video]

‘Bridgerton’ star Ruby Barker said she’s “happy to be alive” after being released from the hospital following recent mental health struggles.

via Page Six:

In a video shared on Instagram last week, the 25-year-old said “it’s time to be transparent” and revealed she was hospitalized after “struggling since ‘Bridgerton.’”

Providing fans with an update after leaving the hospital on Monday, Barker — who is best known for her role as Marina Thompson in the Netflix period drama — thanked everyone for their unwavering support.

“You’ve made me feel so happy to be alive,” she said in a newly-shared video on Instagram.

“I can’t wait for the future. I’m doing okay for myself. I’m sat in a beautiful environment right now, taking some time for myself to relax and breathe,” she added.

“If I have any advice for my younger self, I would just tell myself, ‘Listen, it’s not all doom and gloom, even when you hit rock bottom,’” she said, adding, “There’s funny stuff in life all the time. Sometimes you’ve just got to find the funny.”

Barker went on to thank her “Bridgerton” co-stars and revealed a piece of advice Claudia Jessie — who plays Eloise Bridgerton — once shared with her.

“She told me to flip the coin. It might be dull on one side, but just flip the coin and you’ll find it’s shiny on the other,” she said.

“It’s training your mind to find the funny … to find the light, to find the positive. It’s a really hard thing to do, but if you can get into the practice of doing that, you’ve got it.”

In her initial video post on Thursday, Barker explained the root of the problem, revealing she was “raged-filled” and “angry” and had “intergenerational trauma bundled up inside” of her.

“I was carrying the weight of the world on my back, and now I am at the point where I have a diagnosis, and I will talk to you about that at another time,” she said, adding, “I can’t carry on the way that I’ve been carrying on. I need to change, so that’s what I am trying to do.

“I want to survive, and I will survive. I am going to.”

Watch Ruby’s video below. We wish her the best!

