‘Bridgerton’ Star Golda Rosheuvel Says She was Warned Against Coming Out

The openly gay actor Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte on Bridgerton, says that earlier in her career a director warned her to stay in the closet.

via: Page Six

As an aspiring actor starting out in the cutthroat industry, Rosheuvel — who plays Queen Charlotte on the hit Netflix show — was warned to refrain from revealing she’s gay.

The advice, given to her by an unnamed lesbian director, “blew my mind,” Rosheuvel said on the “Just for Variety” podcast.

“We were talking about being out and proud and representation and whether I should say I was gay in interviews,” she said during the April 27 episode of the podcast.

“And it was an absolute no. ‘You absolutely shouldn’t do that. It could or it would ruin your career as an actor,’” the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominee added.

Rosheuvel says she found the advice confusing at the time, especially from a director who chose to come out of the closet herself.

“Love is love,” she told the podcast’s host Marc Malkin. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s between a man and a woman when you are an actor creating a character.”

Rosheuvel vowed to never actively hide such an integral part of her identity.

“I would rather lose a job than not be true to who I am. I’d rather not work in an industry that doesn’t accept me… It just wasn’t how I was raised,” she continued.

“And then her being out as a female director, as a lesbian director, I was like, ‘I don’t understand this advice.’ It blew my mind.”