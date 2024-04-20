Brian McKnight's Son Exposes His Dirty Laundry After Singer Calls His Children 'Evil' | lovebscott.com

Brian McKnight said he doesn’t claim his estranged biological kids because they are the “product of sin.”

Niko McKnight, whom the singer shares with his ex-wife Julie, has clapped back at his father for calling him “evil.”

Jumping into the comments of The Shade Room’s post, Niko decided to expose his father’s alleged dirty laundry. He alluded to his father’s infidelity while he’s in a relationship with a woman named Lisa.

“I’m evil???? That’s wild. The guy who used to make me clean his used c*ndoms out his bathroom at 15 before Lisa got home is calling me evil. Fashoooooo,” Niko wrote in a comment. In a separate comment, he added, “the guy who forged sigs [sic] on our names is calling us evil fashoooooooo.”

Brian previously came under fire after he addressed a fan who supported his choice to publicly disown his biological children, citing concerns about the presence of “pure evil” among some relatives. Appreciating the fan’s comment, he said, “I wanna big up my man right here. He gets it.”

“In order to live a life that you love, you have to get rid of the evil and the negativity – even if that evil and negativity is related [to you],” he added. Another person disagreed, noting, “The same God that said ‘honor your father & mother’ also said ‘Children are a gift from the Lord; they are reward from him. … Your children are a reflection of the work & prayers & spirituality & moral compass that PARENTS POUR INTO KIDS. You disowned kids that you created & you are also against God but judgment day is between you & your maker so #carryon.”

To the criticism, the “Back at One” hitmaker responded, “1. God wasn’t talking about children that are the product of sin which these are. 2. I didn’t raise them their mothers did. 3. Know the whole story before quoting the Bible. 4. Take your inaccurate negativity off of my page and try being happy.”

Unlike her son Niko, Brian’s ex Julie McKnight managed to keep her cool. In a video, Julie, who also shares Brian Jr. with the singer, said, “The point of every negative situation, whether it’s an illness whether it’s a fool that you have to deal with because they keep entering your life when you are no longer giving any more energy to it, is to only keep you down to where they thought they had you because they were the author of an extremely abusive situation emotionally, mentally.”

“And they’re no good at not being the center of attention anymore. So when everybody pulls that away, it’s like a kid without candy who throws a tantrum…,” she continued. Julie also said she loves her sons Brian Jr. and Niko and that she’s “so proud” to have raised them “predominantly on my own” with the help of her friends, family and community.

Brian also has a biological daughter named Briana from relationship with his ex Patricia Driver and a son named Clyde with a woman whose identity remains unknown.