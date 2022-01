Sad news, love muffins.

French Fashion designer Thierry Mugler has died, his team announced.

Mugler’s official Instagram page made the announcement on Sunday with a photo of a black square.

The caption reads:

“#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Thierry’s cause of death hasn’t been made public.

He was 73. RIP.

