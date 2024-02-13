Bravo’s ’Winter House’ Put on Pause’ After 3 Seasons and Show’s Future Uncertain | lovebscott.com

There seems to be quite a few shakeups happening over at Bravo.

via: People

Winter House is taking a break.

The Bravo reality series won’t be returning for a fourth season this year, with a source telling PEOPLE exclusively that production is “on pause.”

It’s a term that will be familiar to fans of the network, who will recognize it as the limbo-like label first given to Dorinda Medley upon her departure from The Real Housewives of New York City. She later popped up in two seasons of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

The Winter House news comes after Paige DeSorbo, who appeared on the show’s first two seasons, claimed on her Instagram Story that Winter House was “cancelled.”

“It’s definitely not cancelled,” the source says, noting that DeSorbo, 31, didn’t even appear on the previous season.

Winter House premiered on Bravo in October 2021, under its original title: Summer House: Winter Charm. A spin-off of Summer House, the series follows a group of friends vacationing in a winter share house — those pals coming from a variety of other shows on the network including Summer House, Southern Charm, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Family Karma and the Below Deck franchise. The show also introduced a few new cast members to the Bravo family like Jason Cameron, who went on to appear on Summer House and The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Season 3 of Winter House was filmed in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Premiering in October 2023, it featured Cameron, Alex Propson, Kyle Cooke, Kory Keefer, Casey Craig, Amanda Batula, Jordan Emanuel, Brian Benni, Katie Flood, Danielle Olivera, Tom Schwartz and Malia White. Tom Sandoval was famously supposed to appear as well, but cameras picked up happened days after “Scandoval” broke.

The previous two seasons of Winter House were filmed in Stowe, Vermont.

Season 1 featured Batula, Cameron, Cooke, and DeSorbo as well as Craig Conover, Andrea Denver, Luke Gulbranson, Lindsay Hubbard, Gabrielle Kniery, Austen Kroll, Julia McGuire and Ciara Miller. Season 2, which premiered in October 2022, featured the return of Batula, Cameron, Cooke, Conover, DeSorbo, Gulbranson, Kroll and Miller, while Keefer, Rachel Clark and Jessica Stocker joined as new main cast members. Sandoval, Schwartz, Hubbard and Carl Radke made guest appearances.

Winter House is produced by Truly Original, the team behind Summer House as well as RHOP, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Dubai. They also produce Family Karma, another Bravo series currently “on pause,” according to Frances Berwick, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment.

“In my heart of hearts, I believe we will bring that back at some point,” Berwick told Variety in November 2023. “You have to have patience. That show was so multi-generational — those people just were completely authentic. They grew up together. That’s the reason we wanted some of the cast here [at BravoCon 2023]: We wanted that to feel that connection and keep the relationships.”

As for why it didn’t do better, Berwick said: “It wasn’t a big enough show, and we didn’t have the right lead-ins.”

“We’ve proven we can bring shows back, like The Real Housewives of Miami,” she added.