BravoCon 2022 Returning to New York City in October

Three years after Bravo fans had their Bravo dreams come true, BravoCon returns for

an even bigger star-studded and unparalleled experience from October 14 – October 16. The super-fandom event will take place at the Javits Center in New York City, featuring an exciting weekend of tea-spilling panels, interactive experiences, live performances, immersive activations, never-before-seen content and more exclusive shopping opportunities than ever before.

Fans will have front-row exclusive access to their favorite shows and Bravolebrities.

“BravoCon emerged as a first-of-its-kind interactive event where ten thousand fans got to experience the massive Bravosphere come to life,” said Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal. “After the last few years, we are especially excited to bring our biggest BravoCon ever to our loyal fans for an even more memorable year.”

BravoCon launched in 2019 with a sold-out three-day weekend showcasing the network’s wide breadth of series including “The Real Housewives,” “Below Deck,” and “Million Dollar Listing” franchises as well as “Southern Charm,” “Top Chef,” “Summer House,” “Married to Medicine” and more.

Additional details coming soon.