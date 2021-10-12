Bravo Subpoenaed for Unaired ‘RHOBH’ Footage of Erika Jayne

A group of orphans and widows, who were screwed out of millions by Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi, have fired off subpoenas to the production company behind Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

via: Page Six

Attorney Jay Edelson — who previously worked with Tom Girardi — is subpoenaing the network in hopes of uncovering any unaired footage from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” that contains Jayne.

“We are very confident that Bravo has information that will be helpful in our efforts to recover client money stolen by Tom Girard,” Edelson told Page Six in a statement. “This includes unaired footage of Erika and Tom. And it includes documentary evidence, including contracts Erika entered into to be on the Real Housewives and email and text correspondence with the Bravo team. We are hopeful that Bravo chooses a path of cooperation instead of using this tragedy to increase ratings and make a fortune for itself.”

In a separate statement to Fox News, which first reported the development, Edelson said, “The victims have had to endure watching the ‘Real Housewives’ cast do things like eat caviar pie and drink specially-made vodka served by white-gloved staff as they pay lip service to the lives Tom has ruined. The victims have watched Erika cry crocodile tears as she is ‘forced’ to move into a $10,000-a-month apartment while she and her glam squad parade around in a lifestyle few of us will ever know.”

Edelson filed suit against Jayne and her estranged 82-year-old husband Girardi in December for allegedly embezzling money meant for Lion Air Flight 610 victims through their “sham” divorce.

The “XXPEN$IVE” singer, 50, filed for divorce from Girardi after 20 years of marriage in November.

Her divorce and legal woes played out on the current season of “RHOBH,” as Edelson noted.

“We are hoping that Bravo changes course and decides to stop protecting Erika and its own bottom line and not make a bad decision to impair our investigation and help us recover much-needed money for the victims,” Edelson said to Fox News.

Jayne’s attorney, Evan C. Borges, told Page Six in a statement, that “the subpoena is another desperation move and pile-on directed at Erika. There is no hidden treasure, which we have supported by providing counsel for the bankruptcy trustee with all relevant bank account and financial information in Erika’s possession.

“There’s only a small amount of additional information that I need to provide to the trustee, which along with everything else we’ve provided, shows that Erika’s divorce filing was for legitimate reasons and she has been trying to make it on her own.”

“I realize it is not as sensational but it is time for everyone to direct their focus and questions to Tom Girardi and the Girardi Keese law firm,” he continued. “Erika is an entertainer. She was never a lawyer at GK and she had no role in the firm’s financial management or dealings with its clients.”

I’m shocked it took this long for someone to ask for the footage.