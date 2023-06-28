Bravo Is Reportedly Planning a 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff with Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright

Is the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ universe expanding?

According to a Deadline report published on Wednesday, a VPR spinoff is in the works and said to include former cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.

While deals have not yet been confirmed, the outlet reported that the new reality series will feature an eight-episode season.

via Page Six:

The untitled Bravo show will allegedly follow Taylor and Cartwright — who gave birth to their son, Cruz, in 2021 — and Doute, after they traded in their chaotic West Hollywood, Calif., lives for baby bottles in the Valley.

Reps for Taylor, Doute and Cartwright did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

This spin-off comes on the heels of a heavily publicized Season 10 of “VPR,” which broke a massive cheating scandal involving Tom Sandocal, ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss.

However, “VPR” is notably a spin-off of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which included head honcho Lisa Vanderpump from 2010 to 2019.

Taylor, 43, was part of the original cast members of “VPR” when the show first aired in 2013.

At the time, he was dating co-star Stassi Schroeder before moving on to be with Cartwright, 34. The two later wed in front of Bravo cameras in 2019.

Following the pregnancy announcement of their son, now 2, the “Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky” alums announced they were leaving the reality show.

“Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules,” Taylor wrote in December 2020 via Instagram in a since-deleted post. “We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

Doute, also an original cast member, was fired from the reality show in 2020 — along with Schroeder, Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens — for what was labeled as racist behavior.

In 2018, Doute and Schroeder called the police on fellow cast member Faith Stowers. At the time, they believed that Stowers, who is black, had broken into a business.

They had confused her with another woman because of the color of her skin. Both Doute and Schroeder have since apologized for their behavior.

Doute, however, made a cameo in the latest season of the Bravo show to weigh in on the cheating scandal — dubbed Scandoval — given she had also previously dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2014.

During their relationship, Sandoval cheated on Doute multiple times, including with Madix herself, who was under the impression the two had broken up.

Since then, cameras have already been picked up for the highly anticipated Season 11.

Bravolebrity Lala Kent shared on June 26 that the quick turnaround gave her “anxiety.”

“They sent us like what our schedule may look like — it’s subject to change. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re like really in it again,’” the mom of one said while answering a fan’s question during an Amazon Live session Monday.

“We usually have so much time to just kind of process… things change a lot. But it’s like, nope.”

After the season ‘Vanderpump Rules’ had, this wouldn’t surprise us one bit.