Bravo Announces Xscape/SWV Show, New Seasons of ‘The Real Housewives’

During Mother Day’s weekend 2021, the ladies of Xscape and SWV went head-to-head in a Verzuz battle celebrating the legacy of ’90s R&B. Maintaining that momentum, the women are headed to Bravo to reunite once again in preparation “for a show that?promises to reignite their music careers.”

via: The Grio

Get ready for all the Bravo you can handle. The popular network announced its programming for their 2022-2023 season, featuring new spin-offs, a show featuring popular girl groups Xscape and SWV and of course, more Real Housewives.

The network is incredibly busy as of late with content for every kind of reality TV lover. Between Top Chef, The Real Housewives, and a new spin-off from Kandi Burruss, Kandi & The Gang, there is new content almost every day of the week. Ahead of the NBCU Upfronts on Monday, the network revealed their 2022-2023 slate, including another project involving Burruss.

XSCAPE/SWV, follows the two 90s girl groups after their much-talked-about Verzuz battle as they, “reunite once again to prepare for a show that? promises to reignite their music careers.”

Per the official synopsis, “There is much at stake for these powerhouse women as they navigate different stages in their lives, both personally and professionally. From celebrating the power of collaboration and sisterhood to pushing to overcome obstacles, there is no shortage of wonder, watching two of the most iconic female R&B groups of the ’90s come together for this multi-part limited series.”

Also announced were Real Girlfriends in Paris, which will feature six American women in their 20s living in Paris. Per the description, “While in the City of Lights, they find each other, encounter a romantic rendezvous or two, and embrace all the spontaneity that comes with living in an exciting new city. Always looking for a good time, the women find themselves in an extraordinarily rich moment in their lives where the possibilities for true love, unrelenting passion and forging life-long friendships are endless.”

Below Deck Adventure, a Southern Charm spin-off, Life is a Ballroom (a deep dive into the world of ballroom dance), and renewals of Project Runway, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Summer House, Winter House, Family Karma, Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Orange County, New Jersey, New York City, Potomac, and Salt Lake City were also recently publicized.

Last but not least, Bravo announced yet another Real Housewives franchise. As theGrio previously reported, the popular series is going international with Real Housewives of Dubai. While a trailer has yet to be released the series promises, “everything is more extravagant in the ‘City of Gold.’”

