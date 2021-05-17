Bravo Announces BravoCon Returning October 2021 in New York City

BravoCon is back!

The network announced the return of the anticipated super fandom event is set for October 15-17 in New York City.

Back by extreme popular demand, BravoCon will deliver even more interactive experiences, live performances, insider panels, immersive activations, exclusive content, marketplace shopping and VIP access to Bravo’s biggest shows and their favorite Bravolebrities.

Producers and talent will spill the tea on all things Bravo.

“Close to ten thousand fans experienced our first ever BravoCon and I’m so excited to bring the Bravosphere to life again,” said Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal Cable. “The passion of our attendees combined with the enthusiasm from our talent set the standards super high for our second Con which we plan to be even more memorable.”

BravoCon debuted in 2019 with a sold-out three-day weekend showcasing the network’s wide breadth of series including “The Real Housewives,” “Below Deck,” and “Million Dollar Listing” franchises as well as “Southern Charm,” “Top Chef,” “Summer House,” “Vanderpump Rules” and “Married to Medicine.”

Fans got to experience exclusive access to their favorite Bravolebrities, live podcast tapings, a Bravo bazaar marketplace, immersive photo opportunities, exclusive sneak peek screenings, exciting panels and breaking news moments.

The exact lineup for the weekend hasn’t been announced — but stay tuned for more details.