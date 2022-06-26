  1. Home
  2. News

Brandy Reacts to Ray J’s Strained Vocals During ‘Verzuz’: ‘Listen to Your Big Sis Sometimes’ [Video]

June 26, 2022 10:49 AM PST

Brandy, like the rest of us, had some thoughts on Ray J’s vocal ‘performance’ during the most recent ‘Verzuz.’

via Complex:

In an Instagram comment left on a recent post from her brother about the performance as part of the Omarion vs. Mario event, Brandy suggested Ray J hadn’t consumed any of the tea she made for him. Additionally, per Brandy, he didn’t follow her advice about refraining from talking.

“If I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes and especially for [Verzuz]. … [W]hen I get off of vocal rest, we are gonna have a serious conversation,” Brandy, who also addressed the allegedly ignored advice in other since-removed comments, said.

Imagine getting dragged on the internet by not only your big sister, but by the ‘vocal bible’ — as some call her.

Peep Brandy’s comment and listen to Ray J’s struggle vocals below — he deserved it.

Share This Post

Tags:BrandyRay J