Brandi Glanville Teases ‘RHOBH’ Return with Diamond ‘Christmas Present’ [Video]

Brandi Glanville appeared to hint at a possible return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after a two-season hiatus.

The former Bravolebrity appeared to confirm late Monday that she’ll be returning to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” by unveiling a loose diamond in the palm of her hand.

“I love this Christmas present,” Glanville, 50, tweeted alongside a slow-motion video revealing the gemstone.

Fans immediately flooded the reality star’s replies with excitement, with one even going so far as joking about fainting.

Glanville caught up with Page Six earlier this month and teased that she was “open” to returning to the reality show.

“There’s a lot of good things happening in my life, and I do owe a lot of thanks to Mr. [Andy] Cohen,” she told us. “I can’t say — actually, they don’t know what’s happening with ‘Beverly Hills’ yet, so yeah, I don’t know.

“Obviously, I’m open to it,” the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” star continued. “I think there’s a lot of people that are open to it.”

With a grin on her face, Glanville later added, “I think there’s going to be a shakeup, so we’ll see.”

The recent comments were a far cry from the ones that the “Unfiltered” podcast host made to us in June when she said she didn’t think she was a “good fit” for the series anymore because it feels “more produced” and less real.

“It’s like, ‘Do that again.’ And I’m like, ‘What’d I do?’ I’m real in the moment, so I don’t know if I’m a good fit for what it is now. It just seems less authentic these days and more produced to me,” she said at the time.

Glanville first appeared on “RHOBH” in 2011 and became a full-time “Housewife” the following year. She departed the show in 2015 but made guest spots in 2019 and 2020.

