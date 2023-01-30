Brandi Glanville, Caroline Manzo Reportedly Exit ‘RHUGT’ Early Over ‘Unwanted’ Kisses

Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo both left Season 4 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” early after some physical boundaries were crossed — allegedly.

via Page Six:

The reality stars were filming in Marrakech, Morocco, last week when Manzo voluntarily exited. Meanwhile, Glanville was reportedly “asked to leave” after allegedly nonconsensually kissing Manzo “multiple times” during a party.

“It was unwanted. And Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi,” an insider told People.

“Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.”

Glanville, 50, allegedly apologized via text message to Manzo, 61, the next morning, but the network ultimately decided that her “behavior was inappropriate” and gave her the boot.

Meanwhile, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum was reportedly unaware that Glanville was asked to leave and exited filming later that night.

“She needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment,” a source told People.

The rest of the cast – Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi – continued filming through Saturday night before returning home.

Peacock has not announced when the new season will drop. They did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Neither Glanville nor Manzo has addressed their controversial departures, but Glanville took to Instagram to share a photo of a camel from her time on the trip.

“Bon Soir Morocco SHUKRAN,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum captioned the post, which translates to, “Good Evening Morocco” and “THANK YOU.”

Manzo has also been active on social media and recently posted snaps with her granddaughter.

She also wished her son Albie Manzo’s girlfriend a happy birthday on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cast has been slowly making the long journey home.

Gunvalson updated fans during her layover in Paris before taking a 12-hour flight home early Monday morning.

McCord – who moved to Australia after starring on “Real Housewives of New York City” – stopped at Portugal and Dubai before another 20-hour travel day.

If what they’re saying about Brandi is true, this doesn’t surprise us one bit. It does seem like something to this story is missing though…