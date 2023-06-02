Brandi Glanville Calls Out ‘Hypocrisy’ of Scandoval: Scheana Shay ‘F—ked My Husband’

Brandi Glanville isn’t holding back when it comes to expressing her disgust at some Vanderpump Rules stars over the ongoing “Scandoval” drama.

“This f–king hypocrisy is f–king insane,!!!!! I never thought I would be friends with half the bitches that f–ked my husband while I was married & pregnant,” Glanville tweeted Wednesday after the Bravo reality show’s Season 10 reunion aired.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 50, did not elaborate on her post or name names, but Shay, 38, infamously had an affair with her then-husband, Eddie Cibrian, in 2007 while she was expecting their second child.

Glanville added in a subsequent tweet, “I’m f–king over it with pretty much everyone.”

Shay has not responded to Glanville’s tweets.

The former “Housewife” previously brought their beef back to life shortly after the “Good as Gold” singer condemned “Pump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval for having a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss while in a nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

“A cheater is a cheater no matter how it goes down @scheana you knew eddie was married so it’s all the same,” she tweeted on April 28.

Shortly afterward, Glanville shared that she and Shay had talked and were on good terms.

“I just didn’t understand the outrage considering the groups history. THAT IS ALL! @scheana and I have texted, we are good,” she tweeted later that same day.

Days after Scandoval first made headlines on March 3, Shay defended her outrage over Leviss and Sandoval’s dalliance despite having one of her own years prior.

“Remind me when I slept with my best friends bF for 7 months behind her back AND in front of her face … I’ll wait,” she tweeted on April 27.

Shay and Glanville famously had a heated confrontation about the Cibrian affair during the first season of “Vanderpump Rules” in 2013, but the former was adamant at the time that she did not know the actor was married.

Meanwhile, Cibrian, now 49, also had an affair with country singer LeAnn Rimes, whom he went on to wed in 2011 following his and Glanville’s 2010 divorce.