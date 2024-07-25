Brandi Glanville Blames Bravo for Facial Swelling: 'I Couldn't Even Work If I Wanted To' | www.lovebscott.com

Brandi Glanville is publicly blaming Bravo for her disfigured face.

via Page Six:

“This is why I’m miserable and depressed :(,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, 51, wrote via X Wednesday, sharing a selfie of herself that showed her left cheek severely swollen and bruised.

“I’m not even gonna share the picture of when it sinks in. Stress will kill you. How is your wealth? Take care of yourself people thank you Bravo. I couldn’t even work if I wanted to at this point.”

Glanville first began experiencing these symptoms around October 2023, when she had to be rushed to the hospital after her face blew up, eyes swelled shut and she collapsed.

A source told “Entertainment Tonight” at the time, “Brandi’s been under so much stress since ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ drama started with Caroline Manzo.

“She hasn’t been able to work since the false claims were brought against her and now it’s taking a toll on her physically.”

Glanville and Manzo, 62, shot Season 4 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” in Morocco together in January 2023, but left filming early following a scandalous incident that occurred between the two.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum has claimed that the former “RHOBH” star touched her private parts inappropriately and humped her without her consent.

Manzo has since sued Bravo – and not Glanville – over the alleged sexual harassment, claiming the network failed to protect her and instead encouraged “more ‘drama’ to increase their ratings.”

Glanville, for her part, has called Manzo’s allegations’s “absurd” and repeatedly denied them.

However, the ordeal has still affected the “Traitors” alum’s health. In January, she shared she had been to seven doctors to try and figure out what was wrong with her.

“I would … go into anaphylactic shock constantly, and I saw seven doctors, and their answer to it was it was stress-induced angioedema,” Glanville told “Entertainment Tonight” at the time.

Per medical experts, angioedema “causes episodes of swelling in various parts of the body, such as the face, hands and airways,” and can be triggered by stress.

Earlier this month, Glanville threatened to sue Bravo over her altered appearance, claiming that stress had “ruined” her health and she had been unable to work for a year and a half as a result.

However, some followers are not buying that the reality star’s issues are solely a result of stress.

“Ok I get stress can have a lot negative effects physically but isn’t a big part of this all the work you got done ?” one person commented under Glanville’s X post Wednesday.

Another asked, “Is it stress or is it bad filler?”

Glanville has not yet responded to those queries. However, in April she admitted to Page Six exclusively that she does have regrets about some of the work she’s had done.

“When everyone was getting filler in their cheeks, that was a crazy trend I jumped on,” she told us at the time.

“I have really high cheekbones naturally, but still, I thought that’s what I was supposed to do.”