‘The Boys’ Star Karen Fukuhara Says She Was a Victim of a Hate Crime [Photo]

Karen Fukuhara has become the victim of anti-Asian hate crime.

via: Page Six

Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko on the Amazon anti-hero series, shared that she was walking down the street when “a man struck me in the back of my head.” She claimed it “came out of nowhere,” as she and the perpetrator “made no eye contact before.”

The “Bullet Train” actress debated confronting her attacker but decided against it because it wasn’t “worth the risk.” The unnamed man allegedly yelled at her and “eventually walked away.”

“This is the first time I’ve been harmed physically, although racial slurs and hurtful actions have been directed to me in the past,” she wrote, adding that she is “physically fine” following the ordeal.

Fukuhara, 30, explained that she posted about confrontation because she’s had conversation with her multi-racial friends who had “no idea these hate crimes happen to everyday, regular people.”

“Ultimately, I know I got lucky,” she ended her post. “He could have come back to hit me again.”

Fukuhara used her Instagram Story to share an article about another anti-Asian attack as well as a the Instagram account for “Stop Asian Hate.”

Her “Boys” co-star Chace Crawford expressed his support, commenting, “F this person!! Hope you’re ok this is awful,” while Jack Quaid added, “Karen thank you for sharing your experience. I’m so sorry that happened to you. Love you. Here if you need anything.??”

“X-Men” actress Olivia Munn also commented, “I’m so grateful you’re safe.”

Designer Jasmine Chong also reached out to Fukuhara in the comments, writing, “Karen, I’m so sorry this happened. So awful. Sending you so much love and glad you’re okay.”

#StopAsianHate