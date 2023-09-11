Box Office: ‘The Nun II’ Topples ‘Equalizer 3’ With Scary Good $32.6 Million

Bad reviews didn’t scare off moviegoers from buying tickets for “The Nun II.”

via: Variety

“The Nun II” topped the box office charts, earning a scary good $32.6 million this weekend from 3,728 locations. That was more than enough to topple Sony’s “The Equalizer 3,” which features Washington as a mysterious avenging angel, from the first place perch it held last weekend. “The Equalizer 3” racked up over $12.1 million in its second weekend to push its domestic gross to $61.9 million. Globally, the action sequel crossed $100 million at worldwide box office, bringing its haul to $107.7 million.

Though impressive, “The Nun II,” which is the ninth chapter in Warner Bros.’ ongoing “Conjuring” series, couldn’t match the high-water mark set by its 2018 predecessor “The Nun,” which opened with $53.8 million. The film sees Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons return as Sister Irene and the titular Nun, respectively, with newcomers to the franchise, Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid and Anna Popplewell, rounding out the ensemble of frequently habit-wearing characters. Michael Chaves, who directed “The Curse of La Llorona” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” slid behind the camera for this installment.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” the weekend’s other new wide release, opened in third place with $10 million.