Box Office Meltdown: ‘Furiosa’ Edges Past ‘Garfield’ to Win Memorial Day With Worst No. 1 Opening in Three Decades | lovebscott.com

This weekend, the box office looked more like a Wasteland than the fruitful Green Place of Many Mothers.

Warner Bros.’ Furiosa narrowly beat Alcon and Sony’s The Garfield Movie with an estimated $32 million for the four-day weekend, with George Miller‘s latest entry in the Mad Max franchise taking in an estimated $26.3 million for Friday-Sunday versus an estimated $24 million for the animated orange feline.

Garfield on Sunday claimed victory over Furiosa with an estimated four-holiday gross of $31.9 million but on Monday revised its estimate down to $31.1 million. Warners took the unusual position of not reporting a four-day number until Monday. With the race so close, and the headlines so bad, it’s easy to understand why the studio remained mum.

Despite Furiosa‘s victory, it still came in behind expectations and is the worst Memorial Day No. 1 opener since Casper debuted to $22.5 million nearly 30 years ago in 1995 (and that’s not adjusted for inflation), according to Comscore. This stat excludes 2020, when theaters were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neither film aced it with audiences, with each receiving a B+ CinemaScore.

With no holdovers to contribute in a massive way to the Memorial Day box office, overall revenue for the four days plummeted to an estimated $128.3 million, also a 29-year low and down nearly 37 percent from last year, per Comscore.

That excludes 2020 and 2021, when the pandemic was still raging, though Paramount’s A Quiet Place sequel was able to open to $57.1 million over the holiday in 2021.

via: THR