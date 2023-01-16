Bow Wow Wants Rappers to Start a Union Similar to the NBA’s Players Association [Photo]

Bow Wow believes it is time that an organization starts looking out for the well-being of rappers.

“Hip hop needs a board!” Bow Wow wrote on Saturday. “No different than the NBA w/ the players association. A committee. That can set rules and keep things in control and protect this thing we call hip hop! And have a retirement plan for the og rappers. I hate seeing my heros liquor’d out no money just washed.”

Bow Wow isn’t the first rapper to make such a suggestion. In fact, Public Enemy frontman Chuck D, Kurtis Blow, and KRS-One formed the Hip-Hop Alliance union last year. “Managers, Artists, Agents, Engineers and Producers, what is the retirement plan, healthcare plan, and fare commission standards for us? What is a fare wage for what we do within ‘hip-hop’ as an industry?” asked KRS-One in a post announcing the union on Instagram. “Who speaks for us? What brings dignity and respect to the work that we do? Answer: The Hip Hop Alliance! With the knowledge, the skill, and the power of our collective voice, there is no reason why we cannot protect ourselves and our future!”

With some of the questionable contracts record labels got artists to sign when they were younger, it’s evident that there’s an argument to be made for a hip-hop union. Whether Bow Wow intends to take any action, however, remains to be seen.