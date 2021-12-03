Bow Wow Declares He Will Never Get Married, Claims It's 'Just Not My Thing' [Photos]

He has had his fair share of high-profile relationships and even was engaged to Erica Mena for a moment, but Bow Wow is loving his bachelor life.

via: AceShowbiz

The 34-year-old emcee made the revelation during a Q&A session on Twitter. At that time, a fan first urged him to “go have another baby or get married,” to which he replied, “Say what?! Hell no!” Another fan then supported his statement, saying, “I’m with Bow Wow on this. No to marriage and more babies. Just enjoy life while you can. PERIOD!”

While he doesn’t plan to settle down, Bow Wow, real name Shad Gregory Moss, made it clear that he has “nothing against folks who get married.” He further explained, “Its just i know myself and that life is not the life for me. My life is perfect the way it is.”

When one user asked why he came up with the idea, the “Outta My System” spitter elaborated, “Just not my thing. I like my peace. I like my space. I like spending my money on me and my daughter.” He then quipped, “I havent had a headache in 3 years.”

During the Q&A session, Bow Wow also noted that he is “in a good place mentally.” He detailed, “Im so numb to things now. I wont let anything interfere with ny happiness. That took some time. I just started this 3 years ago next year will be year 4 of m just no bad press no mess. And im learning how to fall back.”

