‘Botched’ Surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow Says Brandi Glanville’s Face Isn’t Because of Parasite

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Dr. Terry Dubrow is shutting down Brandi Glanville’s claims that a parasite is messing with her face.

Dubrow, 66, threw cold water on Glanville’s ‘parasite’ theory, and instead thought her misshapen skin and sunken cheeks were more likely the result of an infection, he told TMZ on Thursday.

The plastic surgeon emphasized that Glanville’s condition could be a ‘ticking time bomb,’ and he urged her to get help from her doctors as soon as possible.

The 52-year-old Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alumna — who previously revealed she had diagnosed with stress-induced angioedema — shared a photo last week in which she looked unrecognizable, particularly due to her deflated, mottled cheeks.

Months earlier, she had the opposite issue when she shared a photo of herself with significantly swollen cheeks.

Dubrow added that, in his opinion, it’s most important to get a doctor to give her a clear diagnosis so that she can treat the root problem.

The cosmetic surgeon — who is married to Real Housewives Of Orange County star Heather Dubrow — said he was ‘concerned’ that Glanville could be suffering from either an ‘infectious process’ or a ‘foreign-body reaction to something she’s had injected.’

Dubrow also clarified that Glanville isn’t at ‘fault’ for not being certain about what is plaguing her, and he instead blamed her doctor for not having a solid diagnosis and treatment plan.

However, he seemed fairly certain that whatever was going on with her is ‘not a parasite’ and is ‘not from something she ate.’

Instead, he suggested the issue is ‘something that got into her bloodstream and seeded some foreign body.’

Surprisingly, Dubrow even thought it was possible that Glanville could be ahead of her doctors, as he said she could be right that she might require surgery.

He noted that she could have been infected with either mycobacteria or fungi, which could be ‘very difficult to treat.’

Dubrow looked particularly concerned when he said Glanville’s condition was ‘like a ticking time bomb,’ because the potential damage could get more and more severe in a short period of time.

He added that antibiotic treatments for mycobacteria or fungus could take six to 12 months, so it would be essential for her to get a solid diagnosis and possibly a skin sample to determine what she was suffering from.

Dubrow concluded the interview by offering the services of himself and his Botched costars.

via: Daily Mail