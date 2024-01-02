Boosie BadAzz Says He Walked Out of The Color Purple Movie Because It Is a Lesbian Love Story

Whenever it comes to anything to deal with the LGBTQ community, you can always count on Boosie to be loud and wrong.

via: XXL

Boosie BadAzz recently went to see a screening of The Color Purple with his daughter and walked out of the theater because of the lesbian storyline.

On Tuesday (Jan. 2), Boosie hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his opinion on The Color Purple remake, which was released in U.S. theaters on Christmas Day. The Louisiana rapper claims he went to see the movie with his daughter but didn’t make it to the end.

“I HAD TO WALK OUT THIS COLOR PURPLE MOVIE ( N TWO OTHER OLDER COUPLES WALKED OUT ALSO.),” Boosie posted. “BECAUSE I HAD MY LITTLE GIRLS WITH ME N IT SEEMED LIKE A [rainbow emoji] LOVE STORY GOOD ACTING BUT WHOEVER WROTE THE SCRIPT IS PUSHING THE NARRATIVE HARD AS A PARENT I WILL NOT LET MY LITTLE GIRL WATCH THIS FILM.”

The latest rendition of The Color Purple stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Gabriella Wilson “H.E.R.”, Halle Bailey and others. The film revolves around the main character Celie, who is impregnated by an abusive husband, and finds strength to leave him through a romanic relationship with a female jazz singer.

Boosie’s feelings about the LGBTQ community are well documented. Back in September, he admitted he turned down a $250,000 performance fee to take the stage at a LGBTQ event.

“I’m not real for money. In that case, I would just sell my soul for anything,” Boosie said during an interview on The Danza Project. “I’ve been offered a quarter-million to go perform at an [LGBTQ] community event. Big money. I told them I have nothing against it at all. But that’s not what I push and that’s not what I believe in.”

“A lot of people get that [misunderstood] because they act like I hate them,” Boosie continued. “No. My assistant is gay. This man deals with millions of dollars for me. I trust gay people more than regular people.”

Back in 2016, Boosie opined that television is forcing kids to be gay, which might have been part of his reasoning for ditching The Color Purple film with his daughter.

Check out Boosie’s post revealing why he walked out of The Color Purple film below.

I HAD TO WALK OUT THIS COLOR PURPLE MOVIE ( N TWO OTHER OLDER COUPLES WALKED OUT ALSO.) ?BECAUSE I HAD MY LITTLE GIRLS WITH ME N IT SEEMED LIKE A ? LOVE STORY??GOOD ACTING BUT WHOEVER WROTE THE SCRIPT IS PUSHING THE NARRATIVE HARD ??AS A PARENT I WILL NOT LET MY LITTLE GIRL… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 2, 2024