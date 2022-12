Boosie Badazz Responds to Gabrielle Union's Viral Shade

Boosie Badazz took to Twitter to respond to a now-viral clip of Gabrielle Union responding to all of the despicable things he’s said about her child, Zaya.

In the clip, Gabrielle muses on why Boosie always has dick on his mind.

The clip made its way back to Boosie and he responded with the following:

LOL ??THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW I LOVE WOMEN N THE WORLD KNOW YOUR HUSBAND LOVE DICK??I HOPE U DONT THINK BLACKS LOOK AT YALL LIKE A POWER COUPLE?THEY DONT??I HAD REFUSED TO TALK ABOUT YALL IN INTERVIEWS N HEAR YOU GO??GO BANG HIM WITH THAT DILDO N WAIT ON A SCRIPT U LIL WHITE GIRL???? — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 5, 2022

WOMAN U BETTER LEAVE ME ALONE ??HOW DARE U A CHALLENGE A GHETTO HEROS MANHOOD ,U WRONG SMH I DONT HAVE THE TIME FOR THIS ,IM TRYIN TO HAVE PEACE N MY LIFE N STAY ALIVE?? — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 5, 2022

What’s wrong Boosie? Did Gabrielle strike a nerve?