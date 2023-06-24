Boosie Badazz He'll Attend BET Awards After Being Released From Jail: 'I'm Back' [Video]

Boosie Badazz has finally been released on bond after spending a little over a week in jail, and he’s released a brand new album to celebrate the moment.

via: AceShowbiz

“He’s baaaaaaaaaaaack,” the 40-year-old emcee first exclaimed in a Friday, June 23 video as he was seated in a car. After thanking God and giving a shout-out to those who have supported him, he stated, “BET I need three tickets. I’m gonna go to BET Awards but I gotta go to my attorney.”

Someone off camera then greeted Boosie asking him for a picture. In response, the Baton Rouge native screamed, “That’s me! That’s me! I’m out! I’m back, that’s me!”

Boosie was arrested outside of a San Diego courtroom by federal agents on June 14 when he attended the court for another gun case. Federal files revealed that the arrest stemmed from his Instagram Live on May 6, wherein he was spotted having a gun tucked in the waistline of his pants while sharing the filming process of a music video.

The hip-hop artist then posted a $50,000 bond. However, it took time for him to be released from prison, prompting the rapper to call out an “evil” prosecutor and accuse them of racism.

Upset with the apparent “injustice,” Boosie fumed on Twitter, “After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go.” He further argued, “They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community.”

“The prosecutor Mr. wheat looked at me singing Wipe Me Down and shook his head with a look of evil in his eyes,” he continued. “This is total misconduct from a prosecutor. He is racist and has evil intentions. Now they filed an appeal asking another judge to keep me in prison.”