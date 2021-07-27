Boosie Badazz Calls Out Head of Instagram for Saying His Account Was Banned for Violating ‘Nudity Policy’ [Video]

Boosie Badazz is still upset his Instagram account got banned.

via Complex:

The rapper, whose account was once again banned from IG, responded to comments made by Adam Mosseri, the Head of Instagram, in an interview with The Breakfast Club. When asked by Charlamagne why Boosie had once again been banned from the platform, Mosseri said that Boosie’s account was suspended due to a violation of the platform’s “nudity policy.”

“How the hell my Instagram was took cause of nudity, it was took cause of fuckin’ racist. That’s why it was took,” the rapper said in a response video from his new Instagram account. He mentioned that the girl who posed nude with him in the contentious photo had “emoji’s over everything,” and that her Insta was given back to her a mere 3-4 days after her ban, whereas Boosie’s account has yet to be restored to him.

This isn’t the first time Boosie has had a problem with Instagram’s banning policy either. Boosie previously came for Mark Zuckerberg himself after he was banned for a behind-the-scenes video that showed him slapping a man who disrespected him.

The video, which was a consensual preplanned stunt that ended with the man being gifted $554 dollars, not only resulted in the video being banned but Boosie’s account being suspended entirely. The rapper took to Twitter to accuse Zuckerberg of being racist.

Instagram is a better place without Boosie’s account.

