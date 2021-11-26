Bobby Shmurda Sets His Sights On Creating A 'Strip Club Anthem' With Adele [Photos]

Bobby Shmurda is aiming to work on a new collaboration with Adele.

via: Rap-Up

The Brooklyn rapper shocked fans when he proposed a “strip club anthem” with the “Easy on Me” singer. Taking to Twitter, he tried to speak his wild idea into existence.

“You Know what the world needs …. #BobbyShmurda & #Adele to make a Strip Club Anthem,” tweeted Bobby alongside the laughing face emoji.

He also praised the 15-time Grammy winner, adding, “Her voice just make you wanna.”

You Know what the world needs …. #BobbyShmurda & #Adele to make a Strip Club Anthem ?

Her voice just make you wanna

Despite the unlikely probability of a collaboration, Bobby’s fans shared their support for the idea. “Would be a instant classic,” tweeted one of his followers, while an Adele fan added, “I proudly support this.”

Now hear me out…that could actually be fire IF DONE CORRECTLY…am just saying pic.twitter.com/uCqdeg7VMA — Xan da panda (@Panda0Xan) November 25, 2021

Me in a strip club trying to determine if I’m turn on or wanna help the young lady through her life crisis, if this actually happened lol pic.twitter.com/4CRRpLR0nf — Justin White (@Aint2White) November 25, 2021

? would be a instant classic ? — Peso Santana???? (@pesosantana3r) November 25, 2021

Adele has not responded to Bobby’s collaboration request, but based on her track record, it may prove to be a tough task. She rarely collaborates with other artists, although she and Chris Stapleton recorded a remix to her chart-topping hit “Easy on Me” off the deluxe edition of her album 30, which is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the largest sales week of the year.

Meanwhile, Bobby has been releasing his own music. Earlier this month, he dropped his strip club-ready single “Splash.”

Adele needs to do it for the culture.