Home > NEWS

BMF Co-Founder Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory Granted Pardon by President Biden

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

In a historic act of mercy, President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of approximately 1,500 individuals.

In 2008, Terry Flenory and his brother Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory were sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for their roles in running an international drug trafficking operation. However, that all changed following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to health risks posed by the virus in prison environments.

Terry Flenory benefitted from leniency brought about by the pandemic when he was released from federal prison in 2020 to serve the rest of his sentence on house arrest. Now, his sentence has been commuted following the president’s pardon.

Advertisement

Flenory celebrated the moment in a post on Instagram, saying, “It’s been a journey, but prayer and unwavering faith beyond mere human comprehension got us to this point,” alongside a photo of his clemency affidavit and videos of him cutting off his house arrest device.

Flenory, known for his leadership in BMF alongside his brother, had been a high-profile case, often highlighted in media and culture, including the Starz television series “BMF,” which dramatizes their life stories. The show is largely shot in Atlanta, which is fitting since the criminal enterprise had deep ties to the area.

His brother, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, although not pardoned, has also seen changes in his incarceration status. In October, he was transferred to a residential reentry program in Miami to serve the remainder of his sentence, which suggests a step toward eventual release.

Advertisement

via: 11Alive

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

RHOBH: Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley Get Into Explosive Fight Over Kyle’s Texts with PK [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Lilly Jay Details Ethan Slater Divorce Amid Ariana Grande Relationship

By: Walker
NEWS

Spotify Fires Back at Drake’s Claim That It Illegally Boosted Streams of “Not Like Us”

By: Walker
NEWS

Dennis Rodman Apologizes to Daughter Trinity After She Acknowledged Their Estranged Relationship

By: Walker
NEWS

PornHub Revokes Florida Access Starting Jan. 1 Over State’s New Age Verification Law

By: Walker
NEWS

Bow Wow Warns Travis Hunter “Wake Up” & Dump Fiancée Over Viral Remarks

By: Walker
tips to perfect your brows
FASHION / BEAUTY

Tips for Perfecting Your Brows: Frame Your Face for a Flawless Look

By: Kara Johnson
NEWS

Al B. Sure Claims Diddy’s Role In Coma To Be Revealed In 50 Cent Documentary

By: Walker
NEWS

Lil Baby Says Losing $8 Million in One Day Made Him Quit Gambling

By: Walker
NEWS

Report: ‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger’s Bravo Future in Jeopardy Following DUI: She Needs to ‘Clean Up Her Act’

By: Walker