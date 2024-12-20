BMF Co-Founder Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory Granted Pardon by President Biden

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

In a historic act of mercy, President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of approximately 1,500 individuals.

In 2008, Terry Flenory and his brother Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory were sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for their roles in running an international drug trafficking operation. However, that all changed following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to health risks posed by the virus in prison environments.

Terry Flenory benefitted from leniency brought about by the pandemic when he was released from federal prison in 2020 to serve the rest of his sentence on house arrest. Now, his sentence has been commuted following the president’s pardon.

Flenory celebrated the moment in a post on Instagram, saying, “It’s been a journey, but prayer and unwavering faith beyond mere human comprehension got us to this point,” alongside a photo of his clemency affidavit and videos of him cutting off his house arrest device.

Flenory, known for his leadership in BMF alongside his brother, had been a high-profile case, often highlighted in media and culture, including the Starz television series “BMF,” which dramatizes their life stories. The show is largely shot in Atlanta, which is fitting since the criminal enterprise had deep ties to the area.

His brother, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, although not pardoned, has also seen changes in his incarceration status. In October, he was transferred to a residential reentry program in Miami to serve the remainder of his sentence, which suggests a step toward eventual release.

