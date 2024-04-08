‘Blue’s Clues’ Star Steve Burns Responds To 'Quiet On Set' Docuseries On Nickleodeon Abuse | lovebscott.com

Steve Burns, the Blue’s Clues host, is weighing in on the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, in which Drake Bell revealed he was sexually abused by former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck.

via: AceShowbiz

In a recent interview with TODAY.com, Burns shared his thoughts on the allegations.

“I don’t have any particular insight into any of that,” Burns said, referring to the specific allegations. “I’m coming to it much the same as anyone else, with horror and heartbreak. It’s just terrible to watch it unfold.”

Burns emphasized his distress over the resurfacing of traumatic memories for victims. “It’s got to be so unfathomably painful,” he said. “The fact that this is now what everyone’s talking about at the watercooler, it just breaks my heart.”

Burns went on to note that “Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon [programming] were so different,” with separate operations and no overlap between the shows they produced. He clarified that “Blue’s Clues” was part of Nick Jr., a morning block aimed at preschoolers, while Nickelodeon primarily targeted kids and teens.

Following the release of “Quiet on Set”, Nickelodeon issued a statement stating that they investigate all formal complaints as part of their commitment to a safe and professional workplace environment.

Burns has recently gained viral attention on TikTok for his “check-in” videos, where he simply talks to the camera. Many fans took his March 20 video, posted shortly after the docuseries premiered, as an opportunity to share their reactions to the allegations.

Following the documentary, Nickelodeon released a statement saying, “Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct.”