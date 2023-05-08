Blueface Doesn’t Care For Chrisean Rock’s “Sob Story” [Photos]

Blueface has no sympathy for Chrisean Rock despite her emotional struggles while being pregnant with their first child together.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface will soon welcome their first child together. Despite the trials and tribulations that have played out publicly, Chrisean has expressed her excitement for motherhood. However, the same can’t really be said for Blueface. In recent months, the “Thotiana” rapper has stated that he doesn’t want the child nor does he think it’s actually his. Still, Chrisean Rock has continuously provided her fans with more insight into her pregnancy over the past few months.

The Baddies West star recently shared a video from her ultrasound as she revealed that she’s filming a documentary for Zeus. She also opened up about her issues since she found out she was expecting a child. Unfortunately, the father of her child doesn’t necessarily care. Shortly after Chrisean’s emotional Instagram post, Blueface hit Twitter, making it clear that he has little sympathy for her. “Idc for no sob story bih this cryp get to it,” he tweeted on Sunday following Chrisean’s post. “The bih knew what time it was when she clocked in.”

Blueface’s tweet came after Chrisean explained the plight of their relationship. She detailed how she and Blueface planned to have the child before things started going downhill. “Now he don’t see a future with me anymore we both done things to each other that we lost trust so I was left with [the] option aborting I was surprised I’m that far along that it’s no turning back from being a mommy I instantly fell in love when I saw the face n heard the heartbeat,” she wrote.

“I had to separate my heartbreak from the biggest thing that I prayed for n in da beginning. I’m not gonna move out of fear. I’m ok with moving on I’m ok with letting go anything that’s not for m,” she continued. Perhaps, it’s for the best. Blueface hasn’t necessarily been supportive throughout her pregnancy publicly. Regardless, it looks like we’ll have to wait for a few months until Chrisean debuts her documentary on Zeus, which we imagine will give us far more insight into her pregnancy.

Check out Blueface’s tweet above and read Chrisean Rock’s full caption below.

The bih knew what time it was when she clocked in ?? — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) May 8, 2023