Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock For Smoking Weed While Pregnant

A video emerged of Chrisean Rock smoking weed.

via: HotNewHipHop

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are almost about to welcome their first child together, though the news didn’t arrive without concerns. The couple ascended into stardom since the beginning of the year with a slew of viral antics that have catapulted them to the top of our feeds. Many implored Chrisean Rock to break up with Blueface, though she continuously refuses to accept the negative impact it’s had on her life. That’s especially the case now that she’s pregnant with his child.

Blueface soon to be baby mama Chrisean Rock seen smoking outside the club while pregnant ?pic.twitter.com/jGxB9BhPh5 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 26, 2023

Chrisean Rock opened up about her struggles with substance abuse in the past. Still, fans spotted her on numerous occasions drinking, even when pregnant. Just last month, during a trip away from Blueface, footage emerged of Chrisean Rock allegedly drinking at a nightclub. However, over the weekend, she spurred deeper concern when a fan recorded her appearing to smoke a blunt in a car outside of King Of Diamonds in Miami. It didn’t take long for the clip to spread across Twitter, along with an influx of commentary.

Lots of women smoke weed until their last trimester there is no effect don’t shoot the messenger — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 29, 2023

I’m only tweeting the truth weather its In her favor or not I’m not bias — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 29, 2023

As Blueface continues to air out his issues with Chrisean Rock via Twitter, he came to her defense in a pair of tweets. Though research regarding smoking weed while pregnant remains slim, Blueface said that it’s only an issue if she’s burning one in her third trimester. “Lots of women smoke weed until their last trimester there is no effect don’t shoot the messenger,” he wrote. As fans criticized him for defending her in this instance, he added, “I’m only tweeting the truth weather its In her favor or not I’m not bias.”

So far, Chrisean Rock herself hasn’t chimed in on the matter but perhaps, she had a conversation with Blueface about the clip. Despite what Blueface claimed, there are potential harms that come with smoking marijuana while pregnant. According to the CDC, there is a possibility that THC products could have detrimental effects on a baby’s development. In any case, we hope that Chrisean Rock isn’t smoking habitually these days as she expects her first child.