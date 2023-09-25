Blueface Criticized After Posting His Newborn Son's Genitals Online

Blueface may have successfully destroyed any bit of public goodwill he had in his custody fight with Chrisean Rock.

via: Rap-Up

On Sunday (Sept. 24), Blueface shocked his social media followers by posting a graphic photo detailing his newborn son‘s herniated genitals. Accompanying the controversial image, the “Thotiana” rapper lambasted Chrisean Rock for her alleged neglect and accused her of being responsible for the child’s condition.

“Baby still ain’t had surgery for his hernia,” the Los Angeles native tweeted. “She lying [talking about] he healthy. He don’t have a penis [‘cause] the hernia on his balls is so big [and] she steady on here talking about me [and] my cock. Fix our son’s cock first, then go find somebody else to ride.”

Blueface just admitted that the baby has a birth defect due to Chrisean drinking and smoking, and she missed the appointment he flew to Baltimore for. But when I speculated something was wrong, y’all were in my mentions falling apart. pic.twitter.com/6jmxSIXvpS — Nyla Lauren (@NylaLauren) September 25, 2023

The post came after Blueface revealed in a No Jumper interview that he wasn’t present for the birth due to a lack of communication with the reality TV personality.

During the conversation, the musician told Wack 100 and Adam22, “I didn’t make the birth ’cause she didn’t invite me. She didn’t let me know nothing. She was just doing some Instagram stuff so I was just like, ‘Alright, how am I supposed to arrange myself to just get over there?’”

He added, “The communication wasn’t there for me to end up there. I just gave her a little bit of time to feel it out. Then she finally tells me the baby has a hernia and he’s gonna have surgery or whatever. It’s nothing major, just regular s**t. And I was like, ‘Oh, damn,’ so that’s really why I went out there.”

To make matters worse, the rapper continued his rant on Twitter. He alleged that Rock had repeatedly missed hospital appointments to address the infant’s health. “She is a bad mother. Yes, she is unfit,” he wrote. “She been pushing the surgery back, missing the appointments so she can do what she wants.”

Despite the backlash, Blueface insisted that he tried to keep things private but claimed that Rock forced his hand by continually airing their personal issues online. Since then, many of the posts have been deleted.