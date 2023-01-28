Blueface & Chrisean Rock Married In LA, Music Video Filmed During Ceremony: Report [Photo]

Blueface has moved past his objections to the institution of marriage and tied the knot to Chrisean Rock — at least for professional reasons if not personal.

via: HotNewHipHop

Despite all their recent drama, it seems as though Chrisean Rock was right about her marriage prediction. The Crazy In Love star has obviously made it known that she would love for Blueface to put a ring on her finger.

On top of this, the Baltimore native has also revealed that she’s pregnant, and plans to keep the child. Initially, her co-star denied paternity, accusing her of getting intimate with multiple other men in recent months.

On his birthday last weekend, Blueface told the world that he and Chrisean and done for good. Since then, though, she fought two other women at his birthday party, bought him a celebratory cake, and released a collaborative single with him.

They also appeared on Jason Lee’s new Revolt podcast to dish on various topics. In that interview, the “Thotiana” artist told the host he doesn’t “believe in marriage,” but he still loves his partner. In response to this, Rock joked, “Can you be quiet and just go along? If I give him 3 billion dollars, he gon’ marry me.”

After Blueface screwed up his face, Lee asked, “Why do you think the money has to be involved for you to get married?” The reality starlet responded, “‘Cause nobody got his back,” leading to a playful fight between her and the father of two.

According to Media Take Out, Rock may have put her money where her mouth is. She and the 26-year-old were allegedly married in Los Angeles on Friday (January 27). The outlet states that everything was captured on camera, and footage is expected to appear in the California native’s upcoming visual.

Photos circulating online show the expecting mother in a gorgeous white gown. Instead of the standard black tux, Blueface opted for a cream suit. DDG was just one of the couple’s famous friends who attended the ceremony.

While some think this is all for show, a member of BF’s team apparently told the outlet that the marriage was legal. “The wedding was for [Blueface] video but it’s legal. They signed paperwork and everything. It’s legal.”