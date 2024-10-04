Blood, Surveillance Video Reportedly Led to Murder Charge Against TikTok Star In Slaying of Therapist

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 mins ago

In case you missed it – Terryon Thomas, who has nearly 4 million followers as “Mr. Prada 456,” is facing murder charges after the death of therapist William Abraham’s death — as evidence in his apartment allegedly points to a “violent physical altercation” and officials speak out on the relationship between the suspect and victim.

TikTok star Mr. Prada 456 is now officially facing murder charges in the death of Louisiana therapist William Nicholas Abraham.

The content creator, real name Terryon Thomas, has been charged with murder in the second degree and obstruction of justice, after his arrest earlier this week in Texas on a warrant from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant affidavit from the sheriff (via Law & Crime) details the case against Thomas, revealing how the 20-year-old viral star was linked to the murder of Abraham, who was found dead wrapped in a tarp on the side of the highway.

Per the affidavit, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana was dispatched to Highway 10 this past Sunday morning, September 29, around 8:25am to investigate a “suspicious item.”

“During the initial investigation, TPSO Detectives located a blue tarp on the east side of U.S. Highway 51. When the item was cut open, the remains of a deceased white adult male were discovered,” read the docs. “The body was found to be wrapped in a gray colored comforter with dark-colored duct tape used to wrap around the body. The head of the victim was found to be covered with a dark-colored towel. The victim appeared to have sustained blunt-force trauma to the head.”

Detectives then determined Abraham’s vehicle was missing, before it was spotted via law enforcement technology at a shopping center after the body was found. That’s when they issued a BOLO for the car and released screenshots of CCTV footage featuring the suspect. At that point, he was only named as a person of interest, though they didn’t know his identity at the time. After posting the photos to social media, the post was flooded with comments saying the suspect looked a lot like Thomas.

After releasing the images, authorities “received information positively identifying the Black male in the photographs released in the news media as Terryon Thomas.”

A Baton Rouge police officer later attempted a stop of Abraham’s vehicle after they ran the license plate and it came back as stolen. A warrant was then issued for his arrest, initially only for resisting an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Per the warrant, Thomas was identified by the same officer after being given a six-photo lineup, while his body-worn camera allegedly “coincided with his statement.”

At the same time, authorities allegedly learned Thomas was given a ride back to his own apartment in Baton Rouge, which officials then obtained a search warrant for.

“During the execution of the residential search warrant, EBRSO Homicide Detectives discovered evidence that indicated a violent physical altercation ensued inside the apartment,” reads the affidavit. “A significant amount of blood was observed throughout the apartment, along with multiple sharp objects and other weapons. It should be noted that additional evidence indicated an apparent effort to discard evidence by cleaning the scene.”

Surveillance footage also allegedly showed the victim showing up to Thomas’ apartment around 11am on Saturday, September 28. Per detectives, he was wearing the same clothes on his body when “found deceased wrapped in the tarp.”

Thomas was also allegedly spotted “dragging an object wrapped in a blue-colored tarp hours after the Victim was last seen alive,” with authorities saying witnesses claimed Thomas “appeared to be struggling while dragging the blue tarp down the stairs” before “loading the tarp into the Victim’s vehicle.”

Blood at the scene also matched the victim’s DNA profile, according to officials.

Thomas was arrested on the Louisiana warrant in Texas on October 1; the murder charge was added on Wednesday night. He’s still being held at the Dallas County Jail, awaiting an extradition hearing.

As for any prior connection between the victim and suspect, the sheriff’s office reportedly said the relationship and motive “are still under investigation.” They added, “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that Thomas was a client of Abraham.”

Per Abraham’s website, he had “more than 30 years experience in treating substance abuse, depression and anxiety, he provides psychotherapy, guidance and psycho-education to couples, individuals, adolescents and families.”

via: TooFab

