‘Blind Side’ Star Quinton Aaron Hospitalized After Coughing Up Blood

BY: Walker

Published 12 hours ago

Quinton Aaron — the actor who played Michael Oher in “The Blind Side” — has been hospitalized.

The Blind Side star, who portrayed former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher in the 2009 film that is now at the center of a lawsuit between its subjects, is currently in the hospital after being admitted Feb. 27 with a fever and a bloody cough. Still, he is focusing on the positive, telling TMZ in an interview published March 4, “I feel optimistic I’ll be back on my feet in no time.”

Since being hospitalized, the 40-year-old said he has undergone testing by the Southern California medical facility’s doctors and shared that he is likely experiencing Type A flu and pneumonia. In addition, he is experiencing a days-long migraine.

Aaron also explained that he has received a round of antibiotics and is thankfully not coughing up any more blood. He also expressed his hope that he’ll be able to leave the hospital soon after receiving a peripherally inserted central catheter, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is used to administer antibiotics and medications into the bloodstream.

While Aaron suggested his condition is improving, this is not the first time the actor—who had to cancel an appearance in Southern California due to his sickness—has been hospitalized in recent years. In 2019, he was admitted to the hospital due to an upper respiratory infection and a bronchitis flare up.

As he explained to TMZ at the time, he had been “sick for the past couple of months” and “couldn’t shake it.”

He was ultimately able to make a full recovery after his release from the hospital.

“I’m out, everything is all good,” Aaron said in a since-deleted Instagram video. “I’m gonna go take my medicines. I’m about to go home and take a nap because I’m tired, couldn’t sleep, people walking in my room at all hours of the night.”

via: E! Online

