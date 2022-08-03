It's A Blessing, Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Pregnant Again Nearly 2 Years After Her Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their rainbow baby after suffering a tragic pregnancy loss nearly two years ago.

via: Today Show

The “Cravings” author announced Wednesday that she and husband John Legend are expecting.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo revealing her baby bump.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she added. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she continued. “OK phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

In September 2020, Teigen and Legend experienced a tragic pregnancy loss when they lost a baby boy named Jack. Teigen has said she had various pregnancy complications caused by a partial placenta abruption. After uncontrolled bleeding and bed rest for a month, she eventually had to deliver at 20 weeks.

One year after her loss, Teigen honored the anniversary of losing Jack with a heartbreaking post on Instagram. In it, she shared a photo of herself and Legend in the hospital.

“And to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to,” she captioned the emotional photo. “I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever.”

Teigen and Legend are also parents to daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 4.