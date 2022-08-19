Do You Blame Her? Woman Allegedly Cuts Off Boyfriend’s Penis After He Attempted to Rape Her Daughter

A woman in India allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis after she caught him trying to rape her 14-year-old daughter.

via Complex:

The unidentified mother recalled seeing a quarrel and confronting the man inside the home they shared together. “I was working in the farm when the incident took place,” she told the Times of India. “Fortunately, I returned home in the nick of time and caught him red-handed.”

“He even attacked me while I was trying to save my daughter, so I brought a knife from the kitchen and chopped off his private parts to teach him a lesson,” she continued. “I have no regrets for what I did.”

Her 32-year-old boyfriend was booked on a rape charge under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, which was passed in 2012 and attempts to protect a child who becomes the victim of a crime, such as sexual assault, sexual harassment, or the production of child pornography.

The man is said to be in critical condition, and will be transferred to another facility to undergo “higher treatment.”

The exact charges against the boyfriend have not yet been confirmed. While it remains to be seen if the mother will be charged, it’s difficult to find anyone who believes she did anything wrong.

