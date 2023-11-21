‘The Blackening’ Sequel In The Works After Box Office Success

MRC and Lionsgate are developing a sequel to “The Blackening,” the hit horror-comedy from Dewayne Perkins and Tracy Oliver.

via: Vibe

Initially, The Blackening premiered in 2022 as a TIFF Midnight Madness selection. The theatrical release on Juneteenth weekend 2023 saw $2.5 million on its first day of release and reached $6 million during opening weekend overall, a strong showing for a film with a $3 million production budget.

“Same group, sprinkle in some new people. I feel like we’ve got something good, and I love the dynamic, but fresh blood always turns things up a little bit,” shared Perkins with Variety, suggesting that follow-up films would be more like the Scary Movie franchise, following mostly the same core group of characters.

The Blackening stars Antoinette Robertson, Perkins, Sinqua Walls, Grace Byers, X Mayo, Melvin Gregg, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji, and Jay Pharoah. Marcei A. Brown, Jason Clark, Dobbins, Oliver, Story, and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett produced the film. Perkins serves as a co-producer with Vicky Story as associate producer.

The official description reads as follows:

“The Blackening follows a group of Black friends reunited for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a masked killer who forces them to play a twisted board game by his rules, which they soon realize ain’t no motherf****** game.“

Watch the official trailer for The Blackening below.