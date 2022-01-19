Black Women In Georgia Will Receive $850 Per Month To Combat The Racial Wealth Gap [Photo]

A guaranteed income program for Black women is launching in Atlanta’s Old 4th Ward, Martin Luther King Jr.’s hometown, in honor of the civil rights activist.

via: Hot97

As reported on Yahoo, the Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund will focus solely on helping Black women combat the wealth gap. The fund will provide 650 Black women across Georgia payments of $850 per month over the next two years. The initiative is one of the biggest guaranteed income initiatives in the country. Some women will receive payments monthly, while others will get a lump sum.

ABC News reports, in addition, the “Real Wakanda” Initiative will run its basic income program that will help 300 residents in poverty. It’ll pay residents $500 for 12 months. The publication notes,

“Some 38% of Black women and 26% of Black men in the city are living in poverty, compared to 8% of white women and 5% of white men in the same city.”

Starting in the Old 4th Ward and then expected to expand to additional predominantly Black suburban and rural areas in the state, In Her Hands will provide about 650 Black women monthly payments of $850 for two years.