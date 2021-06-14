Black Woman Being Dragged by Hair Out of D.C. Bar Leads to Protests [Photo + Video]

Nellie’s Sports Bar in D.C. is facing backlash after a video was captured of security personnel appearing to drag a woman down the stairs by her hair.

via: Complex

Protests kicked off at the popular LGBTQ+ bar around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after it was packed with customers the night before. Keisha Young, 22, says she was the woman who was pulled down the stairs, and while it’s unknown what led to the incident, the video containing the scene has already reached plenty in the area.

Meanwhile, outside Nellie’s, a block away from the shooting scene in Shaw, dozens are protesting the business after a video showed a woman being dragged down a flight of stairs inside last night. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/q8XSPtEpki — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) June 13, 2021

Keisha Young, 22, of Md., says she was the woman seen being dragged out of Nellies in that viral video on IG. When I asked her what should happen next, she said, “I want them gone”. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/ZkwxnSWZqU — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) June 14, 2021

Young told WUSA9 that “I want them [Nellie’s] gone” and that she didn’t do anything to deserve the treatment.

“It was an altercation in there,” she said. “They were trying to get some other people out because somebody else brought a bottle in there. Somehow I got mixed up in an altercation because I look like somebody else and I got hit and dragged down the steps.”

Nellie also released a statement on Instagram while the protest was going on.

“We were incredibly upset and disturbed to see the unfortunate event that took place at Nellie’s last night,” the statement read. “We are undergoing a full investigation of the situation. At Nellie’s, we foster an inclusive and safe environment, so events like this are completely unacceptable to us.”

This is unacceptable period.