Black Voices For Trump Director Remains Jailed After Indictment With Former President

The former leader of Black Voices for Trump was in custody at the Rice Street jail in Fulton County Thursday, the only one of Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants to remain behind bars after being booked in the election subversion case.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Harrison William Prescott Floyd III is currently under the custody of Fulton County Ga. Sheriff, charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses in the District Attorney’s investigation into efforts to overturn the election results in the state of Georgia. He is the only one to surrender to authorities in connection with Trump’s RICO case without negotiating bail in advance by making prior arrangements with Fani Willis, the Fulton County prosecutor.

The charges stem from Floyd being accused of harassing Ruby Freeman, an election worker in Fulton County who Trump falsely accused of committing election fraud.

The Hill reported that during Newsmax’s live broadcast outside the Fulton County jail on Thursday, Floyd interrupted saying “My name is Harrison Floyd and the district attorney wants me to talk to her, but she doesn’t want to call me.”

Additionally, he was charged in Maryland after yelling obscenities and allegedly assaulting an FBI agent in February when he and another agent attempted to serve Floyd with a subpoena related to the DOJ’s investigation into Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the affidavit states.

“You haven’t shown me a badge or nothing,” Floyd said. “I have a f—ing daughter. Who the f— do you think you are.”

A former Marine and martial arts instructor, Floyd allegedly struck one of the agents “chest to chest” two times, knocking the agent forward and ran after the agents as they left his residence.

Following the encounter, the affidavit states that Floyd allegedly contacted the local police saying that “two men in suit jackets aggressively approached him.”

“I don’t know what that is,” Floyd allegedly told police referring to the subpoena. “I’m not touching it. I’m not picking it up.”

Floyd also allegedly told the police that the agents “were lucky I didn’t have a gun on me, because I would have shot his (expletive) a**.

In May, Floyd was arrested on simple assault charges for his role in the incident

If convicted, he could spend a year in behind bars.