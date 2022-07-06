Black Tech Week Announces Serena Williams as Keynote Speaker [Photo]

Black Tech Week is taking place in Cincinnati from July 18 to 22, and it aims to give Black tech professionals the chance to create life-changing connections with peers, investors, and tech enthusiasts of all kinds.

via: Revolt

On Friday (July 1), Black Tech Week announced that Serena Williams will be their keynote speaker.

Black Tech Week is an inclusion-focused ecosystem-building festival that partners with founders, corporations, and the community to create a valuable experience for investors, entrepreneurs, and techies of every kind. It is being held in Cincinnati, Ohio from Monday, July 18 to Monday, July 22. Williams will talk on Thursday, July 21 in Cincinnati’s Music Hall at 1 p.m. EST.

The tennis icon will represent her investment firm Serena Ventures, a company that unlocks value for investors, doors for founders, and opportunities for everyone to live better. Williams serves as the founder and managing partner of the company.

“Black Tech Week is a movement in support of the success of ecosystems being built by Black founders,” said Williams. “I’m looking forward to joining this strong community of talent, connecting and impacting the future of technology.”

Overall the conference will include over 60 sessions and present over 50 tech influencers, minority innovators and ecosystem builders as featured speakers. In addition to Williams, the featured speakers include REVOLT TV CEO Detavio Samuels, Black Web Fest Founder Victoria Coker, Black Girls Code Founder Kimberly Bryant, Hire Runner and Backstage Capital Founder Arlan Hamilton, National Black Society of Engineers CEO Janeen Uzzell and more. These speakers will share their experience and guidance around tech and the startup lifecycle.

It also includes a career fair at Washington Park and coincides with the Cincinnati Music Festival, featuring singer and songwriter Janet Jackson as the headliner.

Black Tech Week’s events are also presented with support from Uber, Main Street Ventures, and more.

You can register for the five-day conference, view the schedule, and learn more about the speakers at blacktechweek.com.