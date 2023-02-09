“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the most-watched Marvel film premiere on Disney+ across the globe.

via: BET

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the most-watched Marvel premiere on Disney+ after premiering on the streamer on Feb. 1. According to the studio, the number of hours streamed in its first five days on the platform was the determining factor.

Disney+ subscribers patiently waited 82 days for the film to stream on Disney+, which is the most extended window of time any Marvel movie has taken before transitioning to the platform.

The Black Panther sequel was released in theaters on Nov. 11, 2022, and stars Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is nominated for five Academy Awards, is directed by Ryan Coogler and also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Everett Ross, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.