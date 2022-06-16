Blac Chyna's Revenge Porn Case Against Rob Kardashian Moves to Trial After a Judge Rejects Last-Ditch Settlement Effort

Rob Kardashian’s disputed claim he reached a binding settlement agreement with Blac Chyna to end her “revenge porn” lawsuit was rejected by a Los Angeles judge on Thursday.

via: Insider

In June filings, Kardashian’s lawyers claimed that a settlement was tentatively reached when Kardashian and Chyna agreed that he would help her get dropped as a defendant from a separate case. That case was brought by Chyna’s former boyfriend Justin Jones against the pair for disclosure of private information, and according to the filings, the agreement said that Kardashian would settle with Jones without Chyna having to pay for the settlement.

Judge Gregory Alarcon rejected a motion from Kardashian’s team that would have enforced settlement terms negotiated by the lawyers, meaning that the case will now move to trial, unless a last-minute settlement is reached over the weekend.

In court on Thursday, Kardashian’s lawyer Todd Eagan claimed that “an email agreement constitutes a signed writing,” arguing that emails between counsel represented a settlement agreement between the parties.

Lynne Ciani, Blac Chyna’s lawyer, disagreed and said the email exchanges were “discussions, proposals, let’s get talking.”

“We didn’t sign anything,” Ciani told the court. “If we came up with an amount we agreed on, we wouldn’t be here today.”

Kardashian’s defense has argued that when he posted a series of nude photos of his ex-fiancée in July 2017, he posted the photos with her consent and denied that Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, “had an expectation of privacy in the images,” according to court filings.

The trial is set to last 2 to 3 days, Alarcon said.

The two head back to court on June 20th.