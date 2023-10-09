Blac Chyna And Tokyo Toni Happily Dance While Celebrating Mom's Birthday [Video]

Blac Chyna and her previously estranged mom Tokyo Toni relationship is now in a good place.

via: AceShowbiz

The former “Rob & Chyna” star took to her Instagram account to celebrate her mom’s birthday together.

In the Sunday, October 8 post, the mom of two shared a video of her and Tokyo dancing together at Toni’s birthday bash. The clip started with the birthday lady coming down the stairs in a black gown.

Chyna followed her behind, doing a little skip on her step. She then joined in her mom, dancing to the music while other guests were cheering for the mom and daughter duo. “I had to pop up on my mama @queen_tokyotoni Happy Birthday. I love you so much,” the video vixen wrote in the caption.

Upon watching the clip, fans were happy for them. “They go through it.. but they really, really love each other. It’s tragic and beautiful at the same damn time,” one Instagram user wrote in an Instagram comment.

“Yesss keep showing up & supporting each other love to see it,” someone else added. Another noted, “You can tell that all she ever wanted was a relationship with her momma.” Someone also hoped that “this bond last forever.”

After feuding for years, Chyna and Toni reconciled earlier this year. Last month, the OnlyFans model shared on Instagram some pictures of her receiving a kiss and a huge number 1 balloon from her mother as she celebrated 1 year of sobriety. In the snap, she was holding a bouquet of pink and purple flowers in her hands.

“September 14 , 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety,” the mom of two wrote.

She added, “I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey [red and pink hearts emoji]. Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend. I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you.

“If you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it. God loves you. Its so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you’re not alone. I love you. ~ Angela White [red heart and hands folded together emojis]. P.S ( I couldn’t wait to get this 1 year balloon) @queen_tokyotoni,” she concluded.