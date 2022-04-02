Blac Chyna Says She’s Focusing Her Attention on Kardashian Legal Fight

Blac Chyna wants you to know taht while she only has her kids one day out of the week, she’s focused on taking the Kardashians to court over her failed TV show.

via Complex:

The 33-year-old model/reality TV star issued a statement Saturday explaining why she hasn’t abandoned her lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Chyna, legal name Angela Renée White, sued Kris Jenner and her three daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie back in 2017 for intentional interference with prospective economic relations. The suit alleged the defendants had “defamed” the plaintiff and ultimately “killed” Rob & Chyna, her short-lived reality series with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

“I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie which starts in 13 days,” she wrote Saturday. “When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS.”

Chyna went on to say the legal battle will show her two children the difference between right and wrong. She shares a 5-year-old daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian; and a 9-year-old son, King Cairo, with Tyga. Earlier this week, Chyna took to Twitter to suggest her baby-daddies weren’t paying child support. Rob Kardashian and Tyga fired back, claiming they each pay tens of thousands of dollars to support the kids.

“I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong,” she continued. “I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors – the lies that were told and the damage that was done.”

The Chyna vs. Kardashian trial is set to begin April 15 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Chyna’s statement comes just weeks after Rob Kardashian filed to dismiss his assault lawsuitagainst his ex-fiancée, whom he accused of attacking him during a drug- and alcohol-fueled rampage. Rob Kardashian’s legal team did not provide any details on the decision.

Well, at least she typed all of this out on her own time and not while she has the kids.